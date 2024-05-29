Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and more A-list lookalikes baffle fans in new ad!

Los Angeles, California - Celebrity lookalikes of Taylor Swift , Ariana Grande , and more were tapped to star in a new campaign for fashion designer Alexander Wang!

(From l. to r.) Celebrity lookalikes Paige Niemann, Taylor Madison, SurB, and Ashely Leechin took over a new campaign for fashion designer Alexander Wang! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@paigeniemann, @taylormadisonofficial, @sur__b, & @itsjustashley13

You may need to watch the video more than once...

On May 20, fashion designer Alexander Wang posted an ad campaign that had millions of fans questioning their vision for a second.

In the clip, lookalikes of celebrities Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, and Kylie Jenner were all recorded wearing a brand new black "Ricco" bag that donned a studded bottom.

"100% certified authentic," the reel's caption reads.

Swift's infamous lookalike, Ashley Leechin, was featured rocking the singer's signature red lipstick and iconic blonde hair complete with whispy bangs.

She has been called out by tons of Swifties for trying to "copy" the pop superstar's looks and voice – despite often claiming she wasn't impersonating her.

Paige Niemann, who is in a similar situation as Ashley with the Arianators, was also included in the clip, rocking Grande's sleek blonde ponytail and glam makeup.

Beyoncé's lookalike was portrayed by Instagrammer SurB, whereas Kylie Jenner's was TikTok influencer Taylor Madison.