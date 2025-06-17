Beyoncé teases her next era after last Cowboy Carter show in London!

London, UK - Wait a minute. Did Beyoncé just tease her follow-up to Renaissance and Cowboy Carter? Here's why we think so!

After her final triumphant concert in London wrapped up, Bey posted to Instagram thanking Sir Paul McCartney "for writing one of the best songs ever made," referring to The Beatles' track Blackbird that she covered on her country album.



"Every time I sing it I feel so honored. And it is a full circle moment to wear your beautiful daughter’s design. Thank you, London, for creating unforgettable memories for me and my family," she continued.

"Holla at 'ya when I come on tour again!"

That last line had fans reeling, with many insisting that it's a hint at Act III of her three-part music project.

Renaissance was Act I, and Cowboy Carter was Act II – but a play typically has 3 acts! What will the third part be?

Needless to say, members of the Beyhive are full-on freaking out over this.

"Oh, it's confirmed!" said one as another wrote, "Tour AGAIN!! Saving my Bey dollars now."