Pharrell Williams teases Beyoncé's Act III album: "Just get ready"

Los Angeles, California - Pharrell Williams may have spilled some tea about new music with Beyoncé !

Pharrell (l.) seemingly teased that he's been working on new music with Beyoncé. © Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/beyoncé

During the 51-year-old rapper-singer's chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Pharrell seemingly hinted that he's been working on new music with the Cowboy Carter artist.



The Frontin' hitmaker, who has worked with Bey and her husband, Jay-Z, for the past two decades, was asked what it's been like to see Beyoncé evolve from her Destiny's Child days to now.

"So happy for her," Pharrell began, saying, "And I'm so grateful to be a part of her story and her journey and her trajectory."

"We've had a lot of fun," he added. "Get ready, though. Just get ready."

When asked what we should prepare for, Pharrell again replied, "Just get ready."

Color us intrigued!

Fans are still recuperating from the multi-hyphenate singer's global Renaissance run and her country album Cowboy Carter, which shattered industry records.