Olivia Wilde, Charli XCX, and Jon Hamm lead starry Sundance line-up

Park City, Utah - Hollywood A-listers Jon Hamm, Olivia Wilde, and Russell Crowe will rub shoulders with some of cinema's best and brightest new talent at the Sundance film festival next month, organizers said Wednesday.

(From l. to r.) Stars like Olivia Wilde, Charli XCX, and Jon Hamm are heading to Park City next month as their respective movies open at the Sundance film festival. © Collage: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Chris Delmas / AFP

The first edition of the festival since the death in September of founder Robert Redford will see a firmament of stars descend on Park City, Utah, for one of the most important gatherings in the global movie calendar.

"I think that this is going to be such a celebratory year and a very special one," Sundance director of programming Kim Yutani told AFP.

"Any time you can bring together such an eclectic group of artists and storytellers... I think about Charli XCX and Billie Jean King, Salman Rushdie, Rinko Kikuchi together... it's such a special [group] of people that we can have on the mountain."

A rich vein of comedy runs through this year's program, said Yutani.

"There are films that are looking at things in a kind of more quirky and unique way, like The History of Concrete by John Wilson, which is going to have its own enthusiastic audience," she said.

The documentary traces Wilson's efforts to sell a film about building materials after attending a workshop on how to write and sell a Hallmark movie.

The laughs continue with Seth Rogen and Edward Norton in The Invite, opposite Olivia Wilde, who also directs.

The script, co-written by Rashida James (Parks and Recreation), deals with a couple whose mysterious neighbors come over for dinner.

Meanwhile, Mad Men stars Hamm and John Slattery reunite in Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass, where a Midwestern bride-to-be rampages through Hollywood in an effort to even the score after her fiancé uses the couple's "free celebrity pass" on his famous crush.

In The Gallerist – starring Oscar winners Natalie Portman and Da'Vine Joy Randolph, along with Jenna Ortega and Sterling K. Brown – a desperate curator tries to sell a dead body at Art Basel Miami.