Billie Eilish teases song from new album in cryptic video: "This is dangerous"

On Friday, a video surfaced on X showing Billie Eilish on a video call with record producer Zane Lowe dancing to her upcoming track, CHIHIRO.

The video starts with Zane saying, "This is the first time anyone's heard," before cutting off playing the song.

Another video posted by Zane Lowe himself via Instagram shows more to the beginning of the interview, where Billie states she's "down" to leak a bit of the new song as an "artist-approved leak."

"Not today, maybe tomorrow. Open up the door, can you open up the door? I know you said before you can't cope..." Billie can be heard singing in the 14-second snippet of the song.

The rumored tracklist was recently leaked online, but its authenticity remains unconfirmed by Billie – aside from her strong response to Rolling Stone's reported reveal, writing "f**k you" to the outlet on her Instagram.

While fans only got a tiny listen to the song, the brief clip has already sent them into overdrive!