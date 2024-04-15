Billie Eilish teases song from new album in cryptic video: "This is dangerous"
Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish fans are in a frenzy after a short video snippet surfaced online, seemingly teasing a track from her upcoming album, Hit Me Hard and Soft.
Billie is not stopping the cryptic teases anytime soon!
On Friday, a video surfaced on X showing Billie Eilish on a video call with record producer Zane Lowe dancing to her upcoming track, CHIHIRO.
The video starts with Zane saying, "This is the first time anyone's heard," before cutting off playing the song.
Another video posted by Zane Lowe himself via Instagram shows more to the beginning of the interview, where Billie states she's "down" to leak a bit of the new song as an "artist-approved leak."
"Not today, maybe tomorrow. Open up the door, can you open up the door? I know you said before you can't cope..." Billie can be heard singing in the 14-second snippet of the song.
The rumored tracklist was recently leaked online, but its authenticity remains unconfirmed by Billie – aside from her strong response to Rolling Stone's reported reveal, writing "f**k you" to the outlet on her Instagram.
While fans only got a tiny listen to the song, the brief clip has already sent them into overdrive!
Billie Eilish fans get a sneak peak at one of her upcoming songs
One fan on X commented, "can billie drop it RIGHT NOW it sounds so good."
Another excited fan speculated on the genre of the new album, writing, "oh she's giving us a club banger."
A fan account on the social media platform posted a photo sharing a fan purchase from the Grammy winner's official store, which included a message reading "Open Up The Door," further fueling the cryptic theories about the track.
While the wait for the full album release continues, one thing's for sure: fans are already hyped.
And who knows? Maybe Billie will drop some more epic teases our way in the meantime!
Billie's new album Hit Me Hard and Soft will drop on May 17.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@zanelowe