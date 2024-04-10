Billie Eilish calls out Rolling Stone for album tracklist leaks: "F**k you"

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish snapped back at Rolling Stone on Instagram after the outlet seemingly leaked the tracklist for her upcoming album , Hit Me Hard and Soft.

Billie started off the week with a post showcasing the cover for her new album, Hit Me Hard and Soft.

The post included a heartfelt caption expressing Billie's nervousness and excitement to release it.

She even wrote, "not doing singles i wanna give it to you all at once."

Then on Monday, a new article from Rolling Stone reportedly dropped the names of ten songs from the unreleased album – seemingly without Billie's permission.

The What Was I Made For? artist rushed to Instagram Stories to vent her frustration, writing, "F**k rolling stone" and "f**k you guys @rollingstone." in two since-deleted posts.

Rolling Stone quickly edited out the tracklist from their article, but not before fans caught a glimpse with some even taking screenshots.