Billie Eilish calls out Rolling Stone for album tracklist leaks: "F**k you"
Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish snapped back at Rolling Stone on Instagram after the outlet seemingly leaked the tracklist for her upcoming album, Hit Me Hard and Soft.
Billie started off the week with a post showcasing the cover for her new album, Hit Me Hard and Soft.
The post included a heartfelt caption expressing Billie's nervousness and excitement to release it.
She even wrote, "not doing singles i wanna give it to you all at once."
Then on Monday, a new article from Rolling Stone reportedly dropped the names of ten songs from the unreleased album – seemingly without Billie's permission.
The What Was I Made For? artist rushed to Instagram Stories to vent her frustration, writing, "F**k rolling stone" and "f**k you guys @rollingstone." in two since-deleted posts.
Rolling Stone quickly edited out the tracklist from their article, but not before fans caught a glimpse with some even taking screenshots.
Billie Eilish fans react to her tracklist getting leaked
After seeing the news blasted all over social media, many fans weighed in on messy the situation.
"ya she has every right to be mad tbh," one fan wrote on X.
Another commented, "i stand with her. i wanted more of a surprise."
It's clear that fans wanted the tracklist news directly from Billie herself, especially considering that she does it in her own unique style!
Last week, the singer shocked fans by adding all Instagram users to her close friends list ahead of the album announcement, so who knows what she would've done with the tracklist reveal?
Billie's new album Hit Me Hard and Soft is set to drop on May 17.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@billieeilish & Screenshot/X/@ghostinbIood