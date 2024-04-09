Billie Eilish reveals extensive vinyl rollout for new album after controversial comments
Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish has unveiled her extensive vinyl collection ahead of the release of her new album – earning a mixed reaction from fans in the process.
After announcing her third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, on Monday, the 22-year-old singer debuted a wide array of vinyl and CD editions for fans to preorder.
Billie will release eight vinyl variants for the new record, including a standard black vinyl and seven colored editions.
According to her website, the Grammy winner has made the rollout as environmentally friendly as possible, employing the use of recycled materials, plant-based ink, and reusable sleeves in the production process.
Billie previously made headlines for criticizing the recent trend of artists releasing multiple vinyl variants in a bid to boost album sales, arguing that the practice was "wasteful" and too detrimental to the environment.
Despite her efforts to make the rollout as sustainable as possible, some fans still took issue with just how many variants there were, considering her recent remarks.
Billie Eilish debuts eco-friendly vinyl variants for Hit Me Hard and Soft
In a Billboard interview last month, Billie criticized artists for releasing different vinyl as a way to increase album sales and, in turn, boost the record's performance on the charts.
"It's irritating to me that we're still at a point where you care that much about your numbers, and you care that much about making money," she said.
The What Was I Made For? artist later clarified that she wasn't "singling out" any one artist after fans – particularly those loyal to Taylor Swift – accused her of doing so.
Amid the viral discourse, Billie is already enjoying significant success in preorders for the new LP, which she first teased with a viral stunt that saw all of her 120 million Instagram followers added to her close friend story.
Hit Me Hard and Soft will drop on May 17.
Cover photo: DAVID SWANSON / AFP