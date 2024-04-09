Billie Eilish reveals extensive vinyl rollout for new album after controversial comments

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish has unveiled her extensive vinyl collection ahead of the release of her new album – earning a mixed reaction from fans in the process.

Billie Eilish has debuted eight vinyl variants for her next album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, which drops on May 17. © DAVID SWANSON / AFP

After announcing her third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, on Monday, the 22-year-old singer debuted a wide array of vinyl and CD editions for fans to preorder.

Billie will release eight vinyl variants for the new record, including a standard black vinyl and seven colored editions.

According to her website, the Grammy winner has made the rollout as environmentally friendly as possible, employing the use of recycled materials, plant-based ink, and reusable sleeves in the production process.

Billie previously made headlines for criticizing the recent trend of artists releasing multiple vinyl variants in a bid to boost album sales, arguing that the practice was "wasteful" and too detrimental to the environment.

Despite her efforts to make the rollout as sustainable as possible, some fans still took issue with just how many variants there were, considering her recent remarks.