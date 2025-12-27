Britney Spears enjoys Christmas reunion with son Jayden after estrangement

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears got a special holiday treat this year: spending Christmas with her 19-year-old son, Jayden James!

Britney Spears (r.) enjoyed a special Christmas with her younger son, Jayden James. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@britneyspears & VALERIE MACON / AFP

According to TMZ, sources close to the family described the day as "great," highlighting the special time the pair shared together.

Britney's older son, Sean Preston, couldn't make it to the celebration, as he stayed in Louisiana for work.

Instead, he rang in the holiday with his aunt Jamie Lynn Spears and her family.

Jamie Lynn shared a photo of the family on her Instagram, showing her eldest daughter Maddie, her husband Jamie Watson, and their seven-year-old daughter, Ivey – as well as Sean and Jayden's grandmother Lynne Spears.

The holiday marked a meaningful moment for Britney and Jayden, who have been rebuilding their bond in recent years after periods of estrangement.

"Britney had a fun time celebrating Christmas with Jayden – it's been such a special holiday," another source revealed to People.