Britney Spears is over the moon after Christmas reunion with son Jayden: "Best Christmas of my life!!!"

Los Angeles, California - This Christmas was a very special one for pop icon Britney Spears as she was able to embrace her younger son Jayden James Federline for the first time in a long time.

The Baby One More Time performer revealed this on Instagram on Wednesday evening – Christmas Day – by surprising her more than 42 million fans with a new reel in which she showed herself alongside the 18-year-old.

Among other things, the footage shows the mother and son duo standing outside a restaurant as Britney gives her offspring a loving kiss on the forehead.

The 18-year-old closes his eyes and seems to be enjoying the time with his famous mom just as much as the 43-year-old.

In another scene, Britney and Jayden have made themselves comfortable in front of a Christmas tree, while the two smile into the camera and wish their fans a very merry Christmas!

"Best Christmas of my life!!!" the mother-of-two wrote in the caption of the clip, revealing that she hadn't seen Jayden and his older brother Sean Preston (19) for two years.

Britney revealed that she shed "tears of joy" at the reunion with her kiddo, adding, "I'm speechless thank you Jesus !!!"