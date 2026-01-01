Britney Spears flaunts outfit for 44th birthday celebration: "It's like I turned 5 again"
Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears celebrated her 44th birthday at the beginning of December, and this week, she gave fans a peek at her party outfit, which took her right back to her childhood.
In a selfie shared to Instagram on Tuesday, the pop star stood in front of a mirror as she posed in her black-and-white polka dot dress.
"Minnie Mouse was my inspiration," Britney wrote, adding that she's been obsessed with a new cartoon starring Minnie and her pal Daisy Duck.
"It's like I turned 5 again and I watch it everyday now!!!" she added.The Toxic singer completed her look with a pair of knee-high black boots.
Britney didn't spill how she celebrated her special day or who she spent it with, but she wasn't alone in the photo – her manager, Cade Hudson, is seen helping her set up her cell phone camera.
The birthday post came shortly after Britney threw some shade at her family in a sarcastic Christmas post.
"Merry late Christmas to my beautiful family who have never disrespected me, harmed me, ever done anything completely unacceptable or caused unbelievable trauma, the kind you can't fix," she wrote.
The cryptic caption came after the Britney's mom and son Preston spent the holiday with her sister Jamie Lynn's family, while she was alone with her younger son, Jayden.
Cover photo: Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@britneyspears