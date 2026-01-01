Britney Spears flaunts outfit for 44th birthday celebration: "It's like I turned 5 again"

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears celebrated her 44th birthday at the beginning of December, and this week, she gave fans a peek at her party outfit, which took her right back to her childhood.

Britney Spears has shared a peek at her look for her 44th birthday celebration, revealing her ensemble was inspired by Minnie Mouse. © Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@britneyspears

In a selfie shared to Instagram on Tuesday, the pop star stood in front of a mirror as she posed in her black-and-white polka dot dress.

"Minnie Mouse was my inspiration," Britney wrote, adding that she's been obsessed with a new cartoon starring Minnie and her pal Daisy Duck.

"It's like I turned 5 again and I watch it everyday now!!!" she added.

The Toxic singer completed her look with a pair of knee-high black boots.

Britney didn't spill how she celebrated her special day or who she spent it with, but she wasn't alone in the photo – her manager, Cade Hudson, is seen helping her set up her cell phone camera.