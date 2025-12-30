Britney Spears throws shade at her family's Christmas celebration in pointed post

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears lashed out at her family after they celebrated Christmas without her, alluding to the "unbelievable trauma" they've inflicted on her.

Britney Spears (r.) threw shade at her family after their recent Christmas celebration. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@jamielynnspears & @britneyspears

On Monday, the 44-year-old posted a picture of an impressively decorated Christmas tree, but the words in her caption were anything but merry.

In the apparently sarcastic message, Britney wrote, "Merry late Christmas to my beautiful family who have never disrespected me, harmed me, ever done anything completely unacceptable or caused unbelievable trauma, the kind you can't fix."

She added that she was sorry she was "busy" this holiday season, adding that she would "definitely show up and surprise you soon."

Britney also gave a specific shoutout to her niece Ivy as she wrote, "I just want to hold you, my love."

The cryptic post came after her son, Preston, spent Christmas with her sister Jamie Lynn and their mom, while Britney celebrated with her younger son, Jayden.

Insiders said it was a "special holiday" for the pop star, but it seems her relationships with the rest of her family members remain rocky.

After her shady holiday post, Britney continued to share new content on her Instagram, including one dance video under which she encouraged others to be open about their emotions.