Britney Spears insiders address swirling rumors of 2025 VMA performance comeback

Los Angeles, California - Rumors were swirling that Britney Spears would be performing at this year's MTV Video Music Awards – is the gossip true?

Britney Spears won't be performing at this year's MTV VMAs despite online rumors suggesting she would. © IMAGO / Top Photo Group

According to TMZ, the Toxic hitmaker wasn't planning a comeback performance at the 2025 VMAs after viral fan theories suggested otherwise.

Insiders told the site that Britney was "never approached by the award show to perform, was never on the performers' list, and there are no plans in motion behind the scenes."

Fan chatter online speculated that the Circus singer would be hitting the stage, and might even be bringing her son Jayden to this year's ceremony.

If the rumors were true, this year would've been the first time Britney attended the VMAs since her 2016 performance for the song, Make Me, with G-Eazy.