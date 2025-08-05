Taylor Swift snags VMA Artist of the Year nod – here's who she's up against!
New York, New York - Taylor Swift is once again leading the charge at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards – this time, as a top contender for Artist of the Year.
Fresh off her history-making Eras Tour, the global superstar continues to dominate - and the VMAs are recognizing her impact in a big way.
Taylor's up for one of the night's biggest honors, Artist of the Year, alongside a stacked roster of music heavyweights including Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Morgan Wallen, and The Weeknd.
While Swifties are celebrating her top-tier nod, Lady Gaga is leading the 2025 VMA nominations with an impressive 12 nods, thanks to her visual-heavy album Mayhem.
Gaga is in the running for Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Album, cementing her comeback as a success.
Right behind her, Bruno Mars racked up 11 nominations, and Kendrick Lamar pulled in 10 for his genre-defying album GNX, per Deadline.
Rising stars are making big moves too, with Sabrina Carpenter and BLACKPINK's Rosé both scoring 8 nominations, including spots in Best Pop and Best Collaboration.
Ariana Grande and The Weeknd each landed 7 nods, highlighting their sustained dominance on the charts and video scene.
Billie Eilish earned 6 major nods, and Charli XCX earned 5, including Best Pop Artist.
Other notable artists with 4 nominations each include Doechii, Miley Cyrus, Tate McRae, and Ed Sheeran.
VMAs introduce two new award categories
The two brand-new categories shaking up this year's VMAs include Best Pop Artist and Best Country Artist.
The Best Pop Artist nominees include Ariana Grande, Charli XCX, Justin Bieber, Lorde, Miley Cyrus, Sabrina Carpenter, and Tate McRae.
Nominations for Best Country Artist went to Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, and Morgan Wallen.
The Best Album category is also one to watch, with nominations for Bad Bunny (Debí Tirar Más Fotos), Kendrick Lamar (GNX), Lady Gaga (Mayhem), Morgan Wallen (I'm the Problem), Sabrina Carpenter (Short n' Sweet), and The Weeknd (Hurry Up Tomorrow).
Over in Best New Artist, six breakout stars are making their VMA debut, including Alex Warren, Ella Langley, Gigi Perez, Lola Young, Sombr, and The Marías.
How to watch the 2025 MTV VMAs
This year's VMAs will air live on Sunday, September 7, from the UBS Arena in New York City.
For the first time ever, the show will simulcast on both MTV and CBS, expanding its reach to a broader audience.
International fans can catch the show streaming live on Paramount+, making it easy to tune in from anywhere.
The show starts at 8 PM ET, and voting is already open on MTV's official website – where fans can cast unlimited votes for their faves across all categories.
So whether you're Team Taylor, rooting for Gaga, or backing a breakout star, the countdown to the big night is officially on!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Agencia EFE & SOPA Images & MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP