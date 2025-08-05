Taylor Swift snags VMA Artist of the Year nod – here's who she's up against!

New York, New York - Taylor Swift is once again leading the charge at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards – this time, as a top contender for Artist of the Year.

(From r. to l.) Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Lady Gaga are going head to head for Artist of the Year at the MTV VMAs this year, making it one of the tightest races yet. © Collage: IMAGO / Agencia EFE & SOPA Images & MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Fresh off her history-making Eras Tour, the global superstar continues to dominate - and the VMAs are recognizing her impact in a big way.

Taylor's up for one of the night's biggest honors, Artist of the Year, alongside a stacked roster of music heavyweights including Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Morgan Wallen, and The Weeknd.

While Swifties are celebrating her top-tier nod, Lady Gaga is leading the 2025 VMA nominations with an impressive 12 nods, thanks to her visual-heavy album Mayhem.

Gaga is in the running for Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Album, cementing her comeback as a success.

Right behind her, Bruno Mars racked up 11 nominations, and Kendrick Lamar pulled in 10 for his genre-defying album GNX, per Deadline.

Rising stars are making big moves too, with Sabrina Carpenter and BLACKPINK's Rosé both scoring 8 nominations, including spots in Best Pop and Best Collaboration.

Ariana Grande and The Weeknd each landed 7 nods, highlighting their sustained dominance on the charts and video scene.

Billie Eilish earned 6 major nods, and Charli XCX earned 5, including Best Pop Artist.

Other notable artists with 4 nominations each include Doechii, Miley Cyrus, Tate McRae, and Ed Sheeran.