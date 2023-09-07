Britney Spears lives it up in Cabo and looks back on iconic VMA snake dance
Cabo San Lucas, Mexico - Livin the vida loca! Britney Spears was spotted having the time of her life in Cabo.
The 42-year-old pop star is continuing to live her best life as a single woman down in Cabo San Lucas.
Britney was recorded dancing her troubles away at a bar called Baja Diablo with an unknown female friend and one of her security guards.
The Toxic artist, who recently split from her estranged husband Sam Asghari, rocked a sassy red dress and shades for the outing.
She also addressed being caught on camera via Instagram, claiming she was "embarrassed" by the viral footage of herself.
"Like a lost idiot I heard music and horns from my car!!! I walked in like a deer in headlights and had no idea I was being recorded from all sides!!!" Britney wrote, adding that she was headed to Italy next for her favorite pasta.
Britney Spears dishes on feeling scared during iconic 2001 snake dance
Elsewhere, Britney reflected on one of her most memorable performances ever at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards, where she danced on stage with a large live python draped around her shoulders.
In a Twitter post on Wednesday, Britney shared a clip of the moment, writing, "One of my favorite performances was with an albino python. I still remember how scared I felt when I was handed this snake and took the stage!!!"
The Womanizer artist added, "I talked more about this performance and other favorites in my book #TheWomanInMe," which drops October 24 everywhere!
Cover photo: Collage: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears