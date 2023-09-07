Britney Spears lives it up in Cabo and looks back on iconic VMA snake dance

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico - Livin the vida loca! Britney Spears was spotted having the time of her life in Cabo.

Britney Spears recently had a blast in Mexico and also looked back at her infamous snake dance 20 years ago. © Collage: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears

The 42-year-old pop star is continuing to live her best life as a single woman down in Cabo San Lucas.

Britney was recorded dancing her troubles away at a bar called Baja Diablo with an unknown female friend and one of her security guards.

The Toxic artist, who recently split from her estranged husband Sam Asghari, rocked a sassy red dress and shades for the outing.

She also addressed being caught on camera via Instagram, claiming she was "embarrassed" by the viral footage of herself.

"Like a lost idiot I heard music and horns from my car!!! I walked in like a deer in headlights and had no idea I was being recorded from all sides!!!" Britney wrote, adding that she was headed to Italy next for her favorite pasta.