Is Britney Spears' relationship with son Jayden being strained by her bizarre posts?

Britney Spears' chaotic social media presence may be affecting her relationship with her son Jayden, who apparently wants his mom to give it a rest!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears' relationship with her son Jayden may be on the rocks after her cringey-worthy Instagram posts!

Britney Spears' son Jayden (r.) is reportedly begging his mom to let up with her erratic social media posts.  © Screenshot/Instagram/@britneyspears

It seems the 43-year-old pop star's bizarre social media content doesn't just puzzle her fans, as Globe magazine reports that the 18-year-old wants her to give it a rest!

Jayden allegedly wishes that Britney would rein in her constant posting and has even given her an ultimatum.

"Jayden loves her and does his best to accept her, but knows she's never going to be a normal mom," a tipster dished.

They added that the Toxic hitmaker's son "finds a lot of her social media posts incredibly embarrassing, especially the ones where she's dancing or talking in riddles."

"He's told her straight up that it upsets him and that his friends give him a hard time about it," the source continued.

Will Jayden's feelings over Britney's eyebrow-raising post cause another rift between them, even after their recent reunion?

Britney recently trolled fans by announcing that she had adopted a baby girl named Lennon London Spears. But it isn't all fun and games for her, as the insider admits that "she can feel like she's being rejected" by her family.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@britneyspears

