Britney Spears gets vulnerable about her ongoing family drama: "I miss them"

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears opened up on Instagram about her "absolutely beautiful" family and how she misses them amid their tumultuous, post-conservatorship relationship .

Britney Spears (bottom r.) just opened up on Instagram about her "absolutely beautiful" family and how she misses them amid their tumultuous post-conservatorship relationship. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@britneyspears

In a Wednesday Insta post that also shared the cover of Yasmin Mogahed's self-help book Reclaim Your Heart, the 42-year-old pop princess dropped a photo of her estranged family.

The pic shows her mother, Lynne, and sister Jamie Lynn's two daughters together with other family members, all sitting down for a meal at a kids' table.

"We all have issues with our family but dear God you can't help how much you love them," Britney captioned the post.

"Anyways … I'm posting this pic because my family is absolutely beautiful and I miss them."

She continued, "So not to sound righteous but in a world of chaos and confusion the trickery of the devil is to mislead you and humiliate you… and make you think you're less than."