Britney Spears gets vulnerable about her ongoing family drama: "I miss them"
Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears opened up on Instagram about her "absolutely beautiful" family and how she misses them amid their tumultuous, post-conservatorship relationship.
In a Wednesday Insta post that also shared the cover of Yasmin Mogahed's self-help book Reclaim Your Heart, the 42-year-old pop princess dropped a photo of her estranged family.
The pic shows her mother, Lynne, and sister Jamie Lynn's two daughters together with other family members, all sitting down for a meal at a kids' table.
"We all have issues with our family but dear God you can't help how much you love them," Britney captioned the post.
"Anyways … I'm posting this pic because my family is absolutely beautiful and I miss them."
She continued, "So not to sound righteous but in a world of chaos and confusion the trickery of the devil is to mislead you and humiliate you… and make you think you're less than."
The post represents a sentimental shift from the Circus artist's other recent comments about her sister as well as her mother, whom she blamed for the Chateau Marmont incident in which police and paramedics were called to assist an injured woman who turned out to be Britney.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@britneyspears