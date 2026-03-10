Will Britney Spears reunite with her estranged family after DUI arrest?

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears is reportedly "on edge" after her estranged family members reached out following her DUI arrest.

Insiders say Britney Spears' (r.) dad Jamie is trying to contact his daughter after her DUI arrest. © Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP & Alberto E. Rodriguez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to a new report from Page Six, insiders dish that Britney's father, Jamie, "wants the chance to be able to talk" with his daughter.

The 44-year-old singer's two sons are said to be supportive of their grandfather reconciling with Britney, but she's not having it.

A source claimed Britney is "antagonized by the subject" of Jamie, who placed his daughter in a conservatorship that lasted for 13 years. The controversial arrangement, which sparked the #FreeBritney movement, formally ended in 2021.

"Sadly, she will always view her father as a villain, because of how she felt trapped and controlled within the conservatorship," the tipster said.

Britney was arrested for driving under the influence in California last week, with insiders saying that the singer called her mother after the incident.

Her manager said in a statement that Britney needs "long overdue change," but emphasized that this could be an important first step towards getting help.

In the years since her conservatorship ended, Britney has remained publicly at odds with most of her family.