Bruce Springsteen dedicates song to Renee Good and slams ICE "Gestapo" tactics

Red Bank, New Jersey - Legendary songwriter Bruce Springsteen dedicated a song to Renee Nicole Good, who was killed by an ICE officer, and slammed the agency for using "Gestapo" tactics.

During a surprise performance at the Light of Day Winterfest in Red Bank, New Jersey, Springsteen launched into an impassioned speech condemning President Donald Trump's administration for its assault on immigrants.

He also dedicated his 1978 song the Promised Land to Good, the mother-of-three who was fatally shot in the head by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on January 7.

"Right now, we are living through incredibly critical times," Springsteen told the crowd. "The United States, the ideals and the values for which it stood for the past 250 years is being tested as it has never been in modern times. Those values and those ideals have never been as endangered as they are right now."

He continued: "So as we gather tonight in this beautiful display of love and care and thoughtfulness and community, if you believe in democracy, in liberty, if you believe that truth still matters, that it's worth sticking out."

Springsteen called on fans to send a message to Trump, "(if) you believe in the power of the law and that no one stands above it, if you stand against heavily armed mass federal troops invading an American city and using Gestapo tactics against our fellow citizens, if you believe you don't deserve to be murdered for exercising your American right to protest."

The 76-year-old star also gave a shout-out to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and his call for ICE to "get the f*** out of Minneapolis."