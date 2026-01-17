Judge restricts ICE agents over aggressive response to Minnesota protests

Washington DC - A judge restricted federal agents on Friday from interfering with peaceful protesters in Minnesota, after President Donald Trump said there was no immediate need to invoke the Insurrection Act over the demonstrations.

US District Judge Katherine Menendez ordered immigration agents to dial back their aggressive tactics, barring the detention or arrest of peaceful protesters and drivers and the use of pepper-spray against demonstrators.

The 83-page order gives the Department of Homeland Security's current operation in the northern US city 72 hours to come into compliance, and follows two incidents where federal agents opened fire, killing one person and wounding another in the span of a week.

Trump threatened the drastic measure of invoking the Insurrection Act, which would allow him to deploy the military to police the protests, as the row escalated this week.

"If I needed it, I would use it. I don't think there is any reason right now to use it," Trump told reporters at the White House when asked about the move.

The Insurrection Act allows a president to sidestep the Posse Comitatus Act to suppress "armed rebellion" or "domestic violence" and deploy soldiers on US soil "as he considers necessary" to enforce the 19th-century law.

Crowds of protesters have clashed with immigration officers across Minneapolis, opposing their efforts to target undocumented migrants. Some officers have responded with violence.

Demonstrations grew dramatically following Good's killing as the Trump administration pressed operations to catch undocumented migrants.