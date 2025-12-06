White House taunts Sabrina Carpenter with edited clip promoting ICE arrests

Washington DC - The White House has doubled down on its use of Sabrina Carpenter in pro-ICE social media content after the singer slammed the administration for using her music in an "evil" video promoting immigration raids.

The White House escalated its feud with Sabrina Carpenter with a new clip that edited the pop star's SNL promo to see her threaten to arrest someone for being "too illegal." © Leonardo Munoz / AFP

Earlier this week, the 26-year-old pop star called out President Donald Trump's administration for using her song Juno in a disturbing clip that celebrated the aggressive arrests of undocumented migrants.

"Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda," Sabrina wrote in reply to the clip.

The post was ultimately taken down from the White House's X page, but on Friday, Carpenter was featured in a new video that again promoted the president's deportation drive.

The clip edited Carpenter's Saturday Night Live promo where she riffs on her concert tradition of arresting someone for being "too hot," but in the White House version, the Espresso singer is dubbed over so that she says she will arrest someone for being "too illegal."

SNL cast member Marcello Hernández then says, "Oh well, I turn myself in," before Carpenter adds, "You're under arrest!"

The White House clip follows this up with footage of ICE raids, adding in the caption, "PSA: If you're a criminal illegal, you WILL be arrested & deported."

Carpenter is not the first to be dragged into the Trump administration's bizarre promotion of their anti-migrant agenda.