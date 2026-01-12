Cardi B goes wild over Stefon Diggs and Patriots' playoff win: "We did that!"

New York, New York - Cardi B couldn't support Stefon Diggs in person on Sunday, but she still dropped a hyped reaction to his big win!

Cardi B celebrated Stefon Diggs' (c.) playoff win with the New England Patriots on Sunday night. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@stefondiggs & @iamcardib

After the New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in their Wild Card showdown, the Pick It Up rapper gave an elated response.

Cardi took to her Instagram story to celebrate the 16-3 win, saying, "That's what I'm talking about. That's what I'm talking about!"

She continued, "Take them to Tulum! They wanna go to Tulum tonight, on Delta! Put them on Delta!" – giving a nod to the joke that NFL stars jet off to vacation right after their season ends.

Cardi further trolled the Chargers with her second post that featured a clip from America's Next Top Model, which she captioned, "My Pat nation family how we feeling tonight?….we did that !!"

If there's anyone who fiercely loves their man down, it's Cardi B!