Cardi B shares adorable video freaking out about her boyfriend Stefon Diggs' NFL touchdown

Her man, her man, her man! Cardi B recorded her outlandish reaction to Stefon Diggs' crucial touchdown during the Patriots game against the Buccaneers.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B confirmed that she's the ultimate Patriots fan while supporting her man, Stefon Diggs!

Cardi B (r.) hyped up her man, Stefon Diggs (c), as the New England Patriots won against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Cardi B (r.) hyped up her man, Stefon Diggs (c), as the New England Patriots won against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.  © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@iamcardib

The Pretty & Petty emcee cheered on her athletic bae during the New England Patriots NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Cardi recorded her reaction via Instagram Story, where she filmed Stefon making a crucial touchdown catch right before halftime to give the Pats the lead.

"That's what the f*** I'm talking about!" the Am I The Drama? hitmaker shouted repeatedly at her TV.

Kylie Jenner introduces adorable furry friend after losing her dog Norman
Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner introduces adorable furry friend after losing her dog Norman

"The f*** I’m talking about. Bring it home! Talk about that, T.D. Jakes!"

She further showed support for the wide receiver on X with a cheeky GIF of a woman suggestively spreading her legs out behind her head.

The post read, "When my man score a touchdown… PAT NATION!!! #PattyNation #PatekNation #PattiLabellePiesNation."

Last week, Cardi attended her first football game when the Patriots won against the Atlanta Falcons.

The pregnant rapper later shared intimates snaps from the Nov. 2 game where Stefon sweetly caressed her growing bump. Since the couple are expecting a baby boy, perhaps he'll follow in his dad's footsteps!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/iamcardib

More on Cardi B: