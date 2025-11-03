Cardi B supports Stefon Diggs at Patriots game amid paternity rumors

Foxborough, Massachusetts - Cardi B brushed off Stefon Diggs' alleged paternity drama by supporting him at his latest NFL game!

Cardi B (c.) sat next to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft (l.) as she cheered on her boyfriend at his Sunday game. © MADDIE MEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Pretty & Petty rapper officially entered her "WAG" era at the New England Patriots' game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Cardi was spotted sitting with the team's owner, Robert Kraft, in a suite as she cheered on her man, who led his team to a 24-23 victory.

At one point, the pregnant Grammy-winner mimicked Stefon's signature "celly" after the wide receiver's 11-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

Later, a viral video captured the athlete playfully rubbing Cardi's growing belly after the two embraced on the field.

For the game, the UP hitmaker donned a burgundy 'fit that included a dress, oversized coat, and knee-high boots.

Cardi's presence not only means that the couple is still going strong, but also suggests that she isn't paying any mind to the latest gossip surrounding her boo!