Cardi B supports Stefon Diggs at Patriots game amid paternity rumors
Foxborough, Massachusetts - Cardi B brushed off Stefon Diggs' alleged paternity drama by supporting him at his latest NFL game!
The Pretty & Petty rapper officially entered her "WAG" era at the New England Patriots' game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
Cardi was spotted sitting with the team's owner, Robert Kraft, in a suite as she cheered on her man, who led his team to a 24-23 victory.
At one point, the pregnant Grammy-winner mimicked Stefon's signature "celly" after the wide receiver's 11-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
Later, a viral video captured the athlete playfully rubbing Cardi's growing belly after the two embraced on the field.
For the game, the UP hitmaker donned a burgundy 'fit that included a dress, oversized coat, and knee-high boots.
Cardi's presence not only means that the couple is still going strong, but also suggests that she isn't paying any mind to the latest gossip surrounding her boo!
Stefon was recently accused of having a secret baby mama, K'yanna Barber, and may have also gotten reality star Crystal Westbrooks pregnant months ago – though all of these rumors have yet to be verified.
