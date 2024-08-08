Cardi B's choice to divorce Offset "wasn't an easy decision," says insider

Los Angeles, California - While Cardi B 's recent decision to split from her hubby Offset was reportedly "a long time coming," that didn't make things any easier for the Bodak Yellow rapper.

The first time the rapper Cardi B (r.) filed for divorce from Offset (l.) was in 2020. The two later reconciled and called off that divorce filing. © College: Screenshots/Instagram/@offsetyrn & @iamcardib

"Filing for divorce again wasn't an easy decision," a source told People Magazine.

"She has two kids already, is pregnant, and is also a working mom," they continued.

"She’d love to have a great marriage, too, but she needs to end it."

The first time that the 31-year-old rapper filed for divorce from Offset was in 2020.

The two later reconciled and called off that divorce filing.

The rappers currently share two children: 6-year-old Kulture, and 2-year-old Wave.

The divorce news made headlines on Thursday. That same day, the Bodak Yellow artist revealed that she is currently expecting her third child with a bold pic of her showing off the baby bump.

"With every ending comes a new beginning," Cardi wrote on Instagram.