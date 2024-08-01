Cardi B drops baby bombshell after filing for divorce from Offset!

Los Angeles, California - Shortly after filing for divorce from her husband Offset, Cardi B has announced that she is pregnant with her third baby.

Cardi B has revealed she is expecting her third baby in an announcement made just hours after it was reported she had filed for divorce from Offset (l.). © Collage: Michael Tran / AFP

The 31-year-old rapper dropped the news via Instagram on Thursday – the same day it was reported that she was putting an end to her marriage.

In the photos, Cardi showed off her growing baby bump while rocking a plunging red gown and matching fur coat.

"With every ending comes a new beginning!" she wrote in the caption. "I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power!"

The Bodak Yellow artist first sparked pregnancy rumors with her recent trend of baggy clothing, which kicked off in June.

Cardi shares two children with Offset – two-year-old son Wave and six-year-old daughter Kulture – and she is said to be seeking primary custody in their divorce proceedings.

The pair have shared a tumultuous relationship over the years, as the two have broken up and reunited on several occasions.