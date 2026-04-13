Soccer star walks back Chappell Roan security claims after "new information" emerges
São Paulo, Brazil - Soccer star Jorginho has shared a new statement about the viral incident between his daughter and Chappell Roan's security team, admitting that his initial criticism of the singer came "in the heat of the moment".
On Monday, the 34-year-old athlete took to his Instagram story to share that "new information has come to light" regarding the encounter that occurred in Brazil last month.
He emphasized that while "the situation did occur as it was originally described," he now understands that Chappell "had no knowledge of what took place" between the security guard and his wife and daughter.
"The security guard himself has since confirmed publicly that he was representing another artist at the hotel at the time," Jorginho wrote.
"While we still do not know what prompted him to approach them, and do not believe an 11-year-old at breakfast could reasonably be seen as any kind of security threat, it is now clear that he was not acting on behalf of Chappell."
He went on to say that "it was, ultimately, a misunderstanding," adding that he "regrets the impact this situation" had on the Pink Pony Club artist.
"I will always stand up for my family. But I also know how to recognize when things are not quite what they seemed at first," Jorginho wrote.
Jorginho puts an end to Chappell Roan drama: "The matter is closed"
Jorginho, whose full name is Jorge Luiz Frello Filho, first sparked the viral scandal near the end of March when he accused Chappell's team of making his daughter cry when she spotted the pop star at a hotel breakfast.
He went on to tell her fans that "she does not deserve your affection," and his accusations even led to Chappell getting banned from the Todo Mundo no Rio music festival.
Chappell later addressed the scandal in a video, insisting that she had no knowledge of the interaction and that this was not her personal security guard.
The guard involved in the encounter later took "full responsibility," saying that he had "good intentions" but that the outcome was ultimately "regretful."
"I made a judgment call based on information we obtained from the hotel, events I had witnessed in the days prior, and the heightened overall security risk of our location," he said.
In his latest post, Jorginho condemned "hate speech or online attacks" and declared, "As far as I am concerned, this matter is closed."
Cover photo: Collage: Mauro PIMENTEL / AFP & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP