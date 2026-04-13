Soccer star walks back Chappell Roan security claims after "new information" emerges

São Paulo, Brazil - Soccer star Jorginho has shared a new statement about the viral incident between his daughter and Chappell Roan 's security team, admitting that his initial criticism of the singer came "in the heat of the moment".

Jorginho (l.) said he "regrets" the impact that his accusations against Chappell Roan have had on the pop star as he shared a new statement on the security scandal. © Collage: Mauro PIMENTEL / AFP & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday, the 34-year-old athlete took to his Instagram story to share that "new information has come to light" regarding the encounter that occurred in Brazil last month.

He emphasized that while "the situation did occur as it was originally described," he now understands that Chappell "had no knowledge of what took place" between the security guard and his wife and daughter.

"The security guard himself has since confirmed publicly that he was representing another artist at the hotel at the time," Jorginho wrote.

"While we still do not know what prompted him to approach them, and do not believe an 11-year-old at breakfast could reasonably be seen as any kind of security threat, it is now clear that he was not acting on behalf of Chappell."

He went on to say that "it was, ultimately, a misunderstanding," adding that he "regrets the impact this situation" had on the Pink Pony Club artist.

"I will always stand up for my family. But I also know how to recognize when things are not quite what they seemed at first," Jorginho wrote.