Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz renew their vows – but were David and Victoria invited?
Los Angeles, California - Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz reaffirmed their love for one another again, but did they include David and Victoria Beckham in their special day?
According to E! News, the 26-year-old Cloud23 CEO and the 30-year-old Bates Motel star renewed their vows on August 2.
The ceremony comes nearly three years after the young couple tied the knot in Palm Beach, Florida, at Nicola's family estate.
While the details about their most recent nuptials are pretty hush-hush, an insider has said that "it was a beautiful evening to celebrate their love," adding that the moment was "an experience they'll carry with them always."
What's also being kept under wraps is whether the Spice Girls alum and the former professional footballer attended the special occasion.
As of late, there have been rumors that Brooklyn is on the outs with his family, as the oldest Beckham child notably skipped out on David's lavish 50th birthday party.
Despite the drama, Brooklyn and Nicola have been enjoying married life as the model and photographer gushed over his bride last month via IG and said that marrying her was the "best" decision!
Cover photo: Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP