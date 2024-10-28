Demi Lovato honors baby niece who passed away: "I'm so grateful I got to hold you"

Los Angeles, California - Demi Lovato 's sister Maison De La Garza sadly revealed that her newborn baby daughter, Xiomara, died after an emergency C-section.

Demi Lovato's sister Madison (c.) shared that her baby girl Xiomara passed away after an emergency C-section last month. © Screenshot/Instagram/ddlovato

The Heart Attack singer's younger sister revealed over the weekend that her first child with boyfriend Ryan Mitchell passed away last month.

The 22-year-old shared in her Instagram post: "On the evening of September 27th, after an emergency c-section, Ryan and I held our little girl for the first and last time."

"Thank you, Xiomara, for making us parents to the most perfect angel in heaven. Mommy and Daddy love you sweet girl."

The Disney alum lovingly commented under the post, "I love you so much Xiomara. An angel in every sense of the word. I’ll be your auntie forever."

Demi also wrote via her Stories, "RIP to my beautiful, perfect niece Xiomara. I'm so grateful I got to hold you. I'lI forever be your auntie." She tagged Madison, adding, "I love you so much."