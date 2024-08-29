Demi Lovato's fiancé Jutes pops the question...again!

Los Angeles, California - Demi Lovato 's fiancé , Jutes, put a ring on it again after tasting her yummy "Marry Me" chicken!

Demi Lovato's fiancé, Jutes (l.), asked for her hand again after chowing down on her yummy "marry me" chicken. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ddlovato

The 32-year-old pop star's dish was so delicious that her future hubby proposed again in a new Instagram clip that she dropped on Wednesday.

Demi filmed herself making the classic chicken dish thanks to a recipe from Little Sunny Kitchen.

"Today we are making 'marry me' chicken! It's one of my favorite chicken recipes, and I think it worked because I am getting married!" she began before flashing her engagement ring.

Demi prepared the chicken by cutting the breast and adding various seasonings.

Though the Heart Attack hitmaker almost burned the oil and butter, Demi's dish came out perfect, per the Canadian artist who excitingly dug in.

Jutes praised his future bride before he took out a ring box and got down on one knee.