Diddy begs judge for "mercy" ahead of sentencing: "I am scared to death"

New York, New York - Sean "Diddy" Combs , who faces more than two decades in prison following a blockbuster trial that saw the music mogul accused of harrowing crimes, on Thursday asked the judge determining his fate for "mercy" and "another chance."

Sean "Diddy" Combs speaks onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Following two months of testimony and arguments in the New York federal case, jurors rejected the most serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, sparing the 55-year-old the prospect of life in prison.

But he still faces upwards of two decades behind bars for his conviction on two prostitution-related counts.

Late Thursday, his lawyers submitted a letter signed by Combs in which he told Judge Arun Subramanian he was "scared to death" to be away from his family and vowed he "will never commit a crime again."

"This has been the hardest 2 years of my life, and I have no one to blame for my current reality and situation but myself," Combs wrote in the three-and-a-half-page letter.

The once-powerful hip-hop innovator apologized for physically assaulting Casandra Ventura, his former girlfriend for more than a decade, who testified to the gruesome beatings as well as the devastating emotional and sexual abuse he inflicted on her.

"The scene and images of me assaulting Cassie play over and over in my head daily. I literally lost my mind. I was dead wrong for putting my hands on the woman that I loved," he wrote.

Ventura said in a previous letter that she had moved her family out of the New York area for fear of "retribution" if Combs walks free.

He also apologized for having "hurt" a woman who testified under the pseudonym Jane, who also described abuse in wrenching detail over their years-long relationship.

Both women said that Combs, with the help of his staff and inner circle, coerced them into performing so-called "freak-offs": sexual marathons with hired men that Combs directed and sometimes filmed. Combs did not mention those instances in the letter.