Cassie Ventura says she fears "swift retribution" ahead of Diddy sentencing

Los Angeles, California - Singer Cassie Ventura has issued an emotional plea as Sean "Diddy" Combs prepares for sentencing after his sex trafficking trial.

Cassie Ventura (r.) wrote a victim impact statement to a judge ahead of Sean "Diddy" Combs this Friday. © Collage: Jerritt Clark & Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, the 39-year-old submitted a three-page a victim impact statement in which she begged a judge to give the jailed mogul a sentence that reflects "the truths at hand that the jury failed to see," per Rolling Stone.

Cassie's letter comes four months after she testified against her ex of 11 years in his bombshell court case, during which she was pregnant with her third child.

The Me & You singer wrote that Diddy "used violence, threats, substances, and control" over her career to trap her in more than "a decade of abuse."

She revealed that she has moved her family out of New York and is living a private life out of fear that if Combs were to be released, she and others who spoke up about his abuse would face "swift retribution."

"I know that who he was to me – the manipulator, the aggressor, the abuser, the trafficker – is who he is as a human," Cassie wrote.

"He has no interest in changing or becoming better. He will always be the same cruel, power-hungry, manipulative man that he is."