Cassie Ventura says she fears "swift retribution" ahead of Diddy sentencing
Los Angeles, California - Singer Cassie Ventura has issued an emotional plea as Sean "Diddy" Combs prepares for sentencing after his sex trafficking trial.
On Tuesday, the 39-year-old submitted a three-page a victim impact statement in which she begged a judge to give the jailed mogul a sentence that reflects "the truths at hand that the jury failed to see," per Rolling Stone.
Cassie's letter comes four months after she testified against her ex of 11 years in his bombshell court case, during which she was pregnant with her third child.
The Me & You singer wrote that Diddy "used violence, threats, substances, and control" over her career to trap her in more than "a decade of abuse."
She revealed that she has moved her family out of New York and is living a private life out of fear that if Combs were to be released, she and others who spoke up about his abuse would face "swift retribution."
"I know that who he was to me – the manipulator, the aggressor, the abuser, the trafficker – is who he is as a human," Cassie wrote.
"He has no interest in changing or becoming better. He will always be the same cruel, power-hungry, manipulative man that he is."
Cassie pleads with judge over Diddy's sentencing
She added that while the jury, who found Diddy guilty of two of the five charges against him, did not seem to "understand or believe" that she engaged in the alleged freak-offs because of "force and coercion" – she knows the "truth."
"His sentence should reflect the reality of the evidence and my lived experience as a victim," she concluded.
Combs has remained detained at a federal detention center in Brooklyn since his arrest last year and will be sentenced on October 3.
Cover photo: Collage: Jerritt Clark & Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP