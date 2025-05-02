Diddy's legal team makes shocking claim about his "mental capacity"

New York, New York - Sean "Diddy" Combs ' legal team has alleged that the star "lacked" the mental state needed to commit his alleged crimes ahead of his upcoming trial .

Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal team is fighting to have his mental state questioned during his May sex trafficking trial. © Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

People reports that the disgraced mogul's lawyers issued a new motion to the New York Southern District Court, suggesting that Diddy had a "diminished mental condition" due to substance abuse.

The Bad Boy Records founder's legal team is asking for forensic psychiatrist Dr. Elie Aoun's testimony to speak on Diddy's mental state during the alleged attacks.

Yet, on Sunday, prosecutors pushed back against the motion, arguing that the I'll Be Missing You artist's team submitted the witness request too late.

The filing reads, "The noticed testimony relates to the defendant's diminished capacity to form the mens rea required to commit the charged offenses, in other words, a 'mental condition bearing on the issue of guilt.'"

As for Aoun's possible testimony, prosecutors added, "if a defendant intends to introduce expert evidence relating to 'a mental disease or defect or any other mental condition of the defendant bearing on, the issue of guilt,' he must provide notice to the Government."

The claim continued that the defense "disputed that Dr. Aoun's proffered opinions implicated."