Diddy appears in court to enter plea in response to federal charges added to sex trafficking case

New York, New York - Disgraced music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs pleaded not guilty Monday to two new charges added to the criminal racketeering and sex trafficking case against him, which is expected to go to trial next month.

Sean "Diddy" Combs appeared in federal court as he faced new charges in a superseding indictment related to his sex trafficking case. © REUTERS

The superseding indictment includes an additional charge of sex trafficking and one of transportation to engage in prostitution, relating to a woman identified by prosecutors only as "Victim-2."

Combs appeared in federal court in New York to deny the accusations that could spell more prison time if the multi-millionaire entertainer is convicted.

In the new charges, prosecutors say that over the course of two decades, Diddy "abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct."

With employees and resources of his business empire, Combs created a criminal enterprise that engaged in crimes including sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice, prosecutors said.

The hip hop magnate is accused of sexually abusing people and coercing them into drug-fueled sex parties using threats and violence, with prosecutors also alleging he forced employees to work long hours while demanding their silence.

He has denied all charges, insisting that any sex acts were consensual.