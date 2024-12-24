Sean "Diddy" Combs accused of forcing ex-assistant to clean up after alleged sex parties

Los Angeles, California - The latest allegation against Sean "Diddy" Combs is a claim that he forced his former assistant to clean up after the rap mogul's "Wild King Nights" parties.

Sean "Diddy" Combs at the White Party hosted by Sean "Diddy" Combs and Ashton Kutcher to help raise awareness for Malaria No More held at a Private Residence on July 4, 2009 in Beverly Hills, California. © Collage: Jesse Grant/Getty Images/AFP Jesse Grant / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Jason Merritt/Getty Images/Getty Images for Blueflame/AFP Jason Merritt / GETTY IMAGES

This comes after the former A-lister has been slammed with over 30 civil complaints as well as federal racketeering conspiracy charges.

In a Monday lawsuit filed in Los Angeles, legal representatives of Phillip Pines claim that Combs pressured him into having sex with a woman and orchestrating parties for sex, drugs, and alcohol between December 2019 and December 2021.

His duties reportedly included making arrangements for drugs, alcohol, and sexual paraphernalia ahead of the parties – such as "red lights, ice buckets, alcohol, marijuana joints, honey packs for male libido, baby oil, astro glide, towels, illegal drugs and power banger sex machines."

Pines was then tasked with party cleanup, which consisted of removing drug evidence from the scene, cleaning stains from bodily fluids, deleting compromising videos from Combs' electronic devices, and making sure that no one in attendance spoke about their experiences at the events.

Combs was arrested in September on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. He is currently being detained in Brooklyn, New York at the Metropolitan Detention Center.

The rapper has been denied bail three separate times with his most recent bail hearing in November citing evidence that Combs could be at "serious risk" of tampering with witnesses if let free.

"There is compelling evidence of Combs’s propensity for violence," said trial judge Arun Subramanian in a five-page order.