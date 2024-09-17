Shocking details of Sean "Diddy" Combs arrest revealed in unsealed indictment
New York, New York - Sean "Diddy" Combs was charged with racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking in an indictment unsealed on Tuesday that accuses the superstar rapper of engaging in decades of sexual abuse of women.
Combs (54) was arrested by federal agents in New York on Monday and is to make a first appearance in a Manhattan courtroom later on Tuesday.
Damian Williams, the Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said prosecutors will ask a judge to detain the music mogul ahead of his trial.
Williams also said that although Combs is the only person indicted for the moment the investigation is ongoing.
Combs's lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, told reporters his client would plead not guilty.
"He's going to fight this with all of his energy and all of his might," he added.
Combs is also charged with one count of transporting victims across state lines to engage in prostitution.
The indictment alleges that – for decades – he "abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct."
It accused him of running a "criminal enterprise" that carried out "sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice."
Combs allegedly engaged in a "persistent and pervasive pattern" of verbal, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse of women, the indictment said.
"On numerous occasions from at least in or about 2009 and continuing for years, Combs assaulted women by, among other things, striking, punching, dragging, throwing objects at, and kicking them," it said.
Williams said female victims were forced to engage in extended sexual performances with male commercial sex workers called "Freak Offs," which were planned and controlled by Combs and often videotaped.
"The Freak Offs sometimes lasted days at a time... and often involved a variety of narcotics such as ketamine, ecstasy, and GHB," he said. "The indictment alleges that Combs threatened and coerced victims to get them to participate in the Freak Offs."
