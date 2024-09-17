Shocking details of Sean "Diddy" Combs arrest revealed in unsealed indictment

New York, New York - Sean "Diddy" Combs was charged with racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking in an indictment unsealed on Tuesday that accuses the superstar rapper of engaging in decades of sexual abuse of women.

Sean "Diddy" Combs was charged with racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking in an indictment unsealed on Tuesday. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Combs (54) was arrested by federal agents in New York on Monday and is to make a first appearance in a Manhattan courtroom later on Tuesday.

Damian Williams, the Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said prosecutors will ask a judge to detain the music mogul ahead of his trial.

Williams also said that although Combs is the only person indicted for the moment the investigation is ongoing.

Combs's lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, told reporters his client would plead not guilty.

"He's going to fight this with all of his energy and all of his might," he added.

Combs is also charged with one count of transporting victims across state lines to engage in prostitution.

The indictment alleges that – for decades – he "abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct."

It accused him of running a "criminal enterprise" that carried out "sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice."

Combs allegedly engaged in a "persistent and pervasive pattern" of verbal, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse of women, the indictment said.