California opens investigation into Musk's Grok AI over lewd deepfakes

San Francisco, California - California on Wednesday began investigating whether Elon Musk 's artificial intelligence chatbot Grok has been letting users turn pictures of women and girls into salacious images.

California is investigating whether Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok has been letting users turn pictures of women and girls into explicit images. © REUTERS

The state's top attorney said Grok, made by Musk's xAI, appears to be making it easy to harass women and girls with deepfake images on social media platform X and elsewhere online.

"The avalanche of reports detailing the non-consensual, sexually explicit material that xAI has produced and posted online in recent weeks is shocking," California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement.

"I urge xAI to take immediate action to ensure this goes no further."

Bonta's office is investigating whether and how xAI violated state law, according to the attorney general.

There has been a flood of reports in recent weeks that Grok users are taking pictures of women or children found online and using the xAI bot to undress them virtually, Bonta said.

Grok's image generation models include what xAI promotes as a "Spicy Mode" for editing pictures, according to the attorney general's office.

Last week, an analysis of more than 20,000 Grok-generated images by Paris non-profit AI Forensics found that more than half depicted "individuals in minimal attire" – most of them women, and two percent appearing to be under-18s.

Images generated by Grok are being used to harass public figures as well as typical social media users, according to Bonta.

xAI has faced global backlash over the sexualized deepfake images.