San Francisco, California - Elon Musk 's new AI video generator is under fire after the program created explicit videos of pop star Taylor Swift – without direct prompting by users.

Grok Imagine – a new video generator tool from Elon Musk's (l.) xAI – has sparked concern after creating explicit deepfakes of Taylor Swift. © Collage: Allison ROBBERT / AFP & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Per a report from The Verge, the so-called "spicy" mode of Grok Imagine allows users to create NSFW deepfakes – something prohibited by most other video generators.

Writer Jess Weatherbed noted that the generator made "uncensored topless videos" of the 35-year-old singer when she entered the prompt, "Taylor Swift celebrating Coachella with the boys," and asked Grok to generate a video.

As online abuse expert Clare McGlynn told the BBC, the results were likely no accident.

"That this content is produced without prompting demonstrates the misogynistic bias of much AI technology," McGlynn told the outlet.

"Platforms like X could have prevented this if they had chosen to, but they have made a deliberate choice not to."

Swift was at the center of another deepfake scandal involving X last January, when sexually explicit AI-generated photos of her were spread across the platform.

X briefly blocked searches for the Grammy winner's name in an attempt to stop the circulation of the images, but deepfakes remain a troubling problem for women – famous or not – across the country.