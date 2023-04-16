Did Elon Musk create a new AI company right before telling others to hit pause?

Nevada - Billionaire Elon Musk incorporated a new artificial intelligence company in Nevada before calling on AI labs to "immediately pause" production.

Billionaire Elon Musk gas incorporated a new artificial intelligence company in Nevada as the sole director, called X.AI Corp. © REUTERS

According to the Wall Street Journal, Musk is listed as the sole director of X.AI Corp, which plans to sell 100 million public shares.

On March 30, Musk joined a formidable group of tech experts in signing an open letter asking AI developers to pause their efforts for six months in favor of a dialog to explore the dangers of computers replacing humans in the workforce.

"Unfortunately, this level of planning and management is not happening, even though recent months have seen AI labs locked in an out-of-control race to develop and deploy ever more powerful digital minds that no one - not even their creators - can understand, predict, or reliably control," the letter said.

Musk’s AI company filed its paperwork in Nevada on March 9.

Fox News announced Friday that Musk will join host Tucker Carlson for a two-part interview airing next week. Among the things the two right-wing provocateurs will discuss is "artificial intelligence and how it could change the planet forever," the network said.