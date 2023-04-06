Cash App founder Bob Lee tragically killed in San Francisco

San Francisco, California - Tech executive Bob Lee, who founded the mobile payment service Cash App, was killed in a stabbing in San Francisco, according to authorities and media reports.

Police responded Tuesday at about 2:35 AM local time to a report of a stabbing and found a 43-year-old man suffering from wounds.



After paramedics were called to the scene, the man was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said. The attack is under investigation, and no arrests have been made.

Police declined to provide further information, citing the ongoing investigation, but multiple media outlets have reported that Lee, who was chief product officer at cryptocurrency startup MobileCoin, was the victim.

The killing reignited concerns from some high-profile figures over public safety in San Francisco, where a progressive district attorney who had become a lightning rod for controversies over crime and homelessness was recalled by voters last year. His replacement, Brooke Jenkins, said upon her appointment that San Francisco was "at a tipping point."

"I want to extend my sincerest condolences to Mr. Lee's family members & loved ones for his loss," San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins tweeted Wednesday. "We do not tolerate these horrific acts of violence in San Francisco."