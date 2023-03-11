Elon Musk tweets support for QAnon Shaman over January 6 footage

San Francisco, California - Twitter owner Elon Musk expressed support for "QAnon Shaman" Jacob Chansley, based on disinformation being peddled by Fox News commentator and conspiracy theorist Tucker Carlson.

Billionaire Elon Musk (r.) has tweeted his support for convicted January 6 rioter Jacob Chansley, known as the "QAnon Shaman." © Collage: REUTERS & OLIVIER TOURON / AFP

"Free Jacob Chansley," Musk tweeted Friday night.

Chansley was sentenced to 41 months in prison in November after pleading guilty to obstructing the January 6, 2021, certification of Joe Biden's victory in the US presidential election.

While the Trump-supporting activist wasn't charged with participating in the violence at the broken doors of the US Capitol, he paraded the halls carrying a six-foot spear and shouting through a bullhorn before entering the Senate chamber after police urgently escorted elected officials to safety.

Calls in defense of the failed actor have grown louder since Carlson was given exclusive footage from inside the Capitol on January 6.

Capitol Police and Republican and Democratic lawmakers say Carlson has used the footage to misrepresent that day's violence.

Carlson, who showed security video of former president Donald Trump loyalists walking among law enforcement officers inside the Capitol, falsely said Chansley was escorted about the building by cops who served as "tour guides."

Musk picked up that idea in his tweet. "Chansley got 4 years in prison for a non-violent, police-escorted tour!?" Musk tweeted on Friday evening.