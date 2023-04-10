Elon Musk gives Twitter a childish new name in HQ sign redesign

San Francisco, California - Elon Musk has apparently given Twitter HQ a new name that only a child could appreciate.

CEO Elon Musk had the "W" on the Twitter sign at their San Francisco office painted over. © Collage: Screenshot / Twitter / @elonmusk & IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Late Sunday night, the CEO shared a photo of the newly edited sign with the "W" hidden in plain sight, explaining that he would have replaced the sign completely had it not been for some legal issues.

"Our landlord at SF HQ says we're legally required to keep sign as Twitter & cannot remove 'w,' so we painted it background color," he said. "Problem solved!"

"They tried to muffle our titter," he added, along with a yawning emoji.

The new paint job appears to be nothing more than Musk's childish attempt to be funny.

The "joke" appears to have been several days in the making, as programmer William LeGate shared a photo on April 6 showing work being done on the "W".

LeGate simply described Musk's move as "a remarkable show of maturity."

Musk made another trollish change to the social media platform last week when he switched the blue bird logo to the Dogecoin pup. He quietly switched it back to the bird over the weekend.

Since he reluctantly purchased the platform last year for $44 billion, Musk has faced constant scrutiny for his handling of the company. He has also declared himself a bastion of free speech, while aggressively silencing those critical of him.

