Bromance no more: Elon Musk calls Trump "ungrateful" as Trump fires back at "crazy" Tesla CEO!

Washington DC - Elon Musk on Thursday ratcheted up his public spat with Donald Trump , saying the US president would have lost the election without his support.

President Donald Trump (r.) said on Thursday that he asked "crazy" Elon Musk (l.) to leave his administration and threatened to take away the tech tycoon's government contracts, as a growing row over the US president's budget bill triggered a bitter public divorce with his top donor. © Collage: Allison ROBBERT / AFP

Is the bromance officially over?

The back-and-forth social media battle – a continuation from similar comments Trump made earlier on Thursday slamming the tech mogul – reveals the once-strong friendship breaking down in real-time.

"Elon was 'wearing thin,' I asked him to leave," Trump wrote in one particularly viral Truth Social post.

"I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!"

The former DOGE head claimed that Trump's account was "such an obvious lie. So sad."

"Without me, Trump would have lost the election," the top Trump campaign donor posted on X.

"Such ingratitude," he added.

Elon also referred back to Trump's old comments on the US budget.

"Where is the man who wrote these words?" Elon said in another X post. "Was he replaced by a body double!?"