Judge orders Elon Musk to answer to regulators in Twitter/X probe

San Francisco, California - A US judge has ordered Elon Musk to comply with a subpoena to answer questions from regulators about his purchases of Twitter shares last year.

The order comes after Musk, who beefed up his stake in Twitter – now called X – before buying the company for $44 billion, did not show up for a scheduled deposition in September with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), according to a legal filing.



"The court grants the SEC's application to enforce the subpoena," the decision by California judge Laurel Beeler, published on Saturday and seen by AFP, stated.

The billionaire boss and the SEC now have a week to agree on a time and place for Musk to give testimony, it added.

The SEC investigation pertains to all of Musk's purchases of Twitter stock in 2022 as well as his statements and filings with market regulators, court documents stated.

Musk took part in two half-day depositions in July with the SEC, which told the court it has since received "thousands of documents" that have raised questions they want him to answer.