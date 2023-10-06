Elon Musk is being sued by the SEC in connection to the Twitter takeover saga

San Francisco, California - Elon Musk is being sued by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, in an attempt to compel him to testify about his 2022 purchase of Twitter, the social media site now known as X.

X owner Elon Musk is being sued by the SEC over his non-compliance with a subpoena issued in connection to his purchase of Twitter in 2022. © STEFANI REYNOLDS / AFP

Musk was previously subpoenaed but failed to appear in court for a testimony on September 15, according to a complaint filed by SEC attorneys in the Northern District of California on Thursday, NBC News reported.



"Musk's ongoing refusal to comply with the SEC's administrative subpoena is hindering and delaying the SEC staff's investigation to determine whether violations of the federal securities laws have occurred," attorneys stated in the complaint.

"Accordingly, the SEC now asks the Court to compel Musk to appear for investigative testimony."

The SEC's investigation is related to possible securities law violations which may have occurred as Musk was acquiring the company for $44 billion.