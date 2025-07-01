Khloé Kardashian spills the tea on her plastic surgeries: "I know some great doctors"

Los Angeles, California - After a doctor speculated on the cosmetic work she's had done, Khloé Kardashian set the record straight by revealing all of the beauty treatments and plastic surgeries she's had over the years.

Khloé Kardashian has spilled the secrets behind her dramatic transformation. © Collage: NOEL VASQUEZ / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP & DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A few days ago, Dr. Jonathan Betteridge shared an Instagram reel in which he guessed which operations the 41-year-old reality star might have had done, based on her current appearance.

As Page Six reports, Khloé came across the video and promptly wrote a comment to clear up the speculation.

"I take this as a great compliment! first off I think these photos are about 15 years apart, But here's a list of things that I have done," she replied.

"I've been very open in the past about what I have done so here we go."

First, the Good American mogul confirmed she had a nose job by a plastic surgeon located in Beverly Hills. She also revealed she has had laser hair removal "for the hairline and everywhere else," also with Botox and Sculptra where she had a facial tumor removed.

Khloé noted that she has had filler "in the past but not any over the last few years," adding that while it's likely still there, it has "calmed down" in the years since.

But that's not all: she also underwent an alternative to the classic facelift, where collagen threads were placed under her chin and on her neck.

Khloé further credited changes in her appearance to a "slow and steady" 80-pound weight loss.