Ariana Grande sets the record straight on plastic surgery after viral Botox joke

Los Angeles, California - Pop star Ariana Grande has once again addressed the rumors surrounding her past cosmetic procedures, claiming she's still "clean" of Botox after four years.

Ariana Grande made it clear that she is "still clean" from Botox after making a joke at the Palm Springs Film Festival. © Collage: Amy Sussman & Etienne Laurent / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Comedy is second nature for Ariana.

The 31-year-old Wicked actor shared the update on the red carpet at the Palm Springs Film Festival on Friday, where she accepted the Rising Star Award.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ari made it clear she hasn't used Botox in years.

"I'm still clean! I'm still clean!" the r.e.m. beauty founder laughed, emphasizing her commitment to transparency with her fans.

She further stated that should she choose to use injectables again in the future, fans would be the first to know, per Page Six.

The remark comes after Ariana quipped during her acceptance speech, "I've been performing since I was a child, so I never thought at the age of 31 I would be hearing the words 'rising star' again."

She then thanked "two friends: Botox and Juvederm," which garnered a flurry of laughter from the crowd.