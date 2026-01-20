Harry Styles announces release date for first single off his new album!

London, UK - Harry Styles has revealed what the first single from his new album will be – and it's coming out very soon!

Harry Styles has revealed that Aperture – the first single from his new album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally – is coming out later this week! © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & Screenshot/Instagram/@harrystyles

After the 31-year-old pop star nearly broke the internet with the announcement of his anticipated fourth album, he returned to social media on Tuesday to confirm that a lead single was on its way.

The first single from Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally is called Aperture, and it's set to drop on Friday, January 23.

But as Harry confirmed in his post, that will be midnight in the UK, so those in the States will instead get to hear the new track at 7 PM ET on Thursday, January 22!

The post also featured a new shot of the One Direction alum in the recording studio, where he is seen rocking his controversial mullet – possibly suggesting that the album was recorded in 2024.

Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally is Harry's first album since 2022's Harry's House, which went on to win the Grammy Award for Album of the Year.