Harry Styles caught rocking controversial beauty trend – and fans are divided

Whether or not superstar Harry Styles has been having a hot boy summer comes down to one very important question... what do you think of mullets? © VALERIE MACON / AFP

The Watermelon Sugar singer was spotted recently out and about in London with a scruffy face and a mini mullet – a far cry from the clean-cut, pretty boy image that his fans have come to expect from him over the years.

On Wednesday, he was seen pairing the '80s 'do with a simple athleisure fit, and a few of his iconic curls are starting to sneak back into the mix with this slightly longer hair look.

Harry – who is known for sporting all kinds of different hairdos, from buzzcuts to long flowing locks – was first seen trying out a mullet in early July.

Since then, fans have been divided on the historically controversial style.

"I'm just gonna say it – I love his hair," said TikToker @mrsstyleshayes in a Wednesday video on the subject.

"I don't even care if it's a mullet. He has redefined what a mullet is," she continued. "It is a Hullet... and I like it. Look at those curls comin' out! Work of art."