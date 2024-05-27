Mike Tyson suffers medical emergency ahead of Jake Paul fight

Boxing champion Mike Tyson (pictured) recently suffered a medical issue, which comes a little more than a month before his big fight with Jake Paul on July 20. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to In Touch, Tyson was traveling on an American Airlines flight from Miami, Florida, to LA on Sunday.

With about 30 minutes left in the flight, passengers in first class began calling attendants for assistance. Then, an announcement was made, seeking a doctor for a medical emergency.

Upon landing at LAX airport, passengers were asked to stay aboard for 25 minutes while paramedics assisted Tyson.

"Thankfully, Mr. Tyson is doing great. He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare-up 30 minutes before landing," the rep explained.

"He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him," they added.

The incident comes as Tyson, who will turn 58 on June 30, has been training to fight YouTube star Jake Paul, who is only 27, in an event that will be broadcast live via Netflix on Saturday, July 20.

The fight has been receiving a lot of attention, as it is seen as a clash between two legends from very different generations of the sport, but some critics have expressed concerns about Tyson's age and health.