Jake Paul gets silenced by Tommy Fury in first boxing loss!

Diriyah, Saudi Arabia - Influencer -turned-boxer Jake Paul has finally been silenced after losing to boxer Tommy Fury in an eight-round split decision pay-per-view showdown!

While both Jake Paul (r) and Tommy Fury showcased textbook jabs and fancy footwork, the 23-year-old British boxer came out victorious in a split decision. © FAYEZ NURELDINE / AFP

After years of trash talk and two failed fighting attempts thanks to Fury withdrawing, the two men finally met in the boxing ring and squared off in eight rounds that took 24 minutes!

While both Paul and Fury had their moments of textbook jabs and fancy footwork, 23-year-old British boxer Fury came out victorious in a split decision with two 76–73 scores in favor of Fury and one 75–74 score for Paul.

With tears of victory falling from his eyes, Fury reflected on his difficult journey to Sunday's match and how the win has shaped his own legacy and set him apart from his heavyweight champion half-brother Tyson Fury.

"For the past two and a half years, this is all that’s consumed my life," Fury revealed after he was crowned the winner. "Broke rib, denied access [to the United States]. Everybody thought I was running scared. Tonight, I made my own legacy. I am Tommy Fury."

As for 26-year-old influencer, Paul blamed sickness and injury for his first ever boxing loss that took place in front of well-known athletes like Cristiano Ronaldo, Deontay Wilder, and Mike Tyson.

"Honestly, I felt flat," Paul said. "I got sick twice really bad in this camp, injured my arm. It wasn’t my best performance but I lost. Not making any excuses. I’m just saying it wasn’t my best performance. I felt a little flat. Like I said, we’re going to come back and get that W. I’m going to come back stronger."